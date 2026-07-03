Nike Air Max 1/97

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Rock City Kicks Arkansas Flood Relief Sneaker Raffle
Sneakers

An Arkansas Boutique Is Raffling Rare Sneakers to Aid Local Flood Relief

Arkansas sneaker boutique Rock City Kicks is raffling off rare sneakers to aid local relief efforts following the 2019 Arkansas River Flood.

Mike DeStefano2583 days ago
Sean Wotherspoon at Guess Farmers Market, Melbourne Australia
Sneakers

Sean Wotherspoon Says He and Nike Aren't Making More Air Max 1/97s

Sean Wotherspoon has confirmed that a rumored sequel to his massively popular Air Max 1/97 collaboration with Nike will not be releasing.

Mike DeStefano2683 days ago
Sean Wotherspoon x Nike Air Max 1/97 AJ4219 200 (Pair)
Sneakers

Sean Wotherspoon's Air Max 1/97 Is Restocking This Week

Sean Wotherspoon's popular Nike Air Max 1/97 collaboration is restocking in London this weekend. The restock marks the opening of End.'s new flagship store.

Mike DeStefano2839 days ago
Sean Wotherspoon x Nike Air Max 1/97 AJ4219 200 (Pair)
Sneakers

Another Chance to Cop Sean Wotherspoon's Air Max 1/97

Nike has given select SNKRS members the ability to purchase a restock of the Sean Wotherspoon x Nike Air Max 1/97.

Mike DeStefano2965 days ago
Sean Wotherspoon x Nike Air Max 1/97 AJ4219 200 (Pair)
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

A complete guide to this weekend's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano3040 days ago
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Sean Wotherspoon x Nike Air Max 1/97 AJ4219 200 (Pair)
Sneakers

Sean Wotherspoon's Air Max 1/97 Is Releasing for Air Max Day

Official release information for the Sean Wotherspoon x Nike Air Max 1/97.

Mike DeStefano3070 days ago
Sean Wotherspoon x Nike Air Max 1/97 Samples
Sneakers

Unreleased Sample Versions of Sean Wotherspoon's Nike Air Max 1/97 Collab

Sean Wotherspoon serves up a look at two Air Max 1/97 hybrid samples that won't be releasing.

Brandon Richard3138 days ago

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