Nika King

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Nika King at HBO's 'Euphoria' Season 3 Premiere held at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 07, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Life

'Euphoria' Actress Nika King to Host CASA/LA Reimagine Gala

The annual gala aims to raise funds for youth in foster care and juvenile justice systems.

Alex Gonzalez93 days ago
Nika King attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

‘Euphoria’ Actress Nika King Breaks Down Hidden Costs to ‘Stay Relevant’

The 'Euphoria' fan favorite reminds us that publicists, managers, and agents all come with a price tag.

Alex Gonzalez156 days ago
Natasha Lyonne, Danielle Deadwyler, and Sam Trammell are among the lastest group of actors to join the robust cast of 'Euphoria.'
Pop Culture

Natasha Lyonne, Danielle Deadwyler, and Sam Trammell Join 'Euphoria' Season 3 Cast

The HBO drama's upcoming third season features much of the beloved cast returning, as well as some new heavy hitters.

Alex Gonzalez273 days ago
Actress Nika King attends the launch of Rickey Smiley's Hulu comedy special "Fool-ish" at Hollywood Improv on May 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

'Euphoria' Actress Nika King Responds to Fan Concern Over 'Cleaning Kitchens'

The actress and comedian shared a message of encouragement to those working hard and chasing their artistic dreams.

Alex Gonzalez357 days ago
Actress in detailed sleeveless dress posing at HBO event
Pop Culture

'Euphoria' Star Nika King Jokes About Long Wait for New Season: 'I Haven’t Paid My Rent in 6 Months'

The actress plays Leslie Bennett on the series, the mother to Zendaya's character Rue.

Trace William Cowen862 days ago
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