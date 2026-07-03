NFL Collusion

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Eric Reid and Colin Kaepernick
Sports

NFL Reportedly Paid Less Than $10 Million to Settle Grievances Filed by Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid

According to 'The Wall Street Journal' the NFL paid less than $10 million to settle Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid's grievances with the league.

Gavin Evans2675 days ago
Colin Kaepernick #7 of the San Francisco 49ers drops back to pass
Sports

Colin Kaepernick's Lawyer Says He Wasn’t Signed Because of League’s Relationship With Trump

The tug-of-war between the NFL and Colin Kaepernick continued into this week.

Xavier Hamilton2724 days ago
San Francisco 49ers cheerleaders
Sports

San Francisco 49ers Cheerleader Kneels During National Anthem

A 49ers cheerleader took a knee during the national anthem of Thursday night's game against the Raiders. Colin Kaepernick started a movement on the same field.

countcenci2814 days ago
Colin Kaepernick #ImWithKap
Sports

Colin Kaepernick's 'I'm With Kap' Jersey for Charity Instantly Sell Out

Nike really knew what they were doing because you can't underestimate the popularity of former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick. His limited edition "I'm with Kap" jerseys for charity instantly sold out.

countcenci2866 days ago
LeBron Breaks Playoff Scoring Record in Win; Is Brad Stevens' Coaching Overrated? | Out of Bounds
Sports

LeBron Breaks Playoff Scoring Record in Win; Is Brad Stevens' Coaching Overrated? | Out of Bounds

<p>&nbsp;On today's episode of #OutofBounds,&nbsp;Gilbert Arenas,&nbsp;Adam Caparell, and Pierce Simpson discuss LeBron James breaking the record for the most playoff field goals made, as the Cavs beat the Celtics 111-102 in Game 4 to even the Eastern Conference Finals. Gil explains why the loss is a bad sign for the C

Complex2979 days ago
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