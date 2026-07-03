Sean Brown, the Creative Director Behind Those Viral CD Rugs, Wants to Keep the Early 2000s Alive
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Sean Brown, who created the CD rugs that went viral, is relaunching Needs & Wants and looking to Hype Williams and urban streetwear brands for inspiration.Aria Hughes
From Sean Brown’s CD rugs to LoCarpet Craft’s door mats, here are six creators making home accessories inspired by streetwear, music & more.Lei Takanashi
NEEDS&WANTS is emerging as a leader of Toronto's creative culture, but designer Sean Brown is just getting started. The Kensington Market neighborhood is a treaKarizza Sanchez
We chat with the artist and owner of Wahter Studio about BIPOC representation and the need for the current cultural shift happening at the moment.Brian Capitao