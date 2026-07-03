Our pick of the best mixes from the last 7 days.James Keith
Featured
A timeline of Travis Scott's collaborations, including Nike, McDonald's, Dior, WWE, and many more.Mike DeStefano
From making smart investments to one regrettable designer splurge, UCLA Women's Basketball player Kiki Rice shares how she manages her NIL earnings—plus, the fan moment that left her speechless.Brighid Tully
Sports
Flau’jae Johnson on Injury Recovery, Facing Caitlin Clark, and Manifesting an Adele Collaboration
LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson opens up about her road back from injury, her toughest opponents—including Caitlin Clark—and why Adele is her dream music collaborator.Brighid Tully