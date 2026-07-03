Mystikal

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Mystikal in a white outfit and blue hat performing on stage, with blue lighting and a smoky background.
Music

Mystikal Sexual Assault Lawsuit: Rapper Accused of Spitting on Victim, Making Her Pray

The civil suit in question centers on the same assault at the heart of Mystikal's criminal case, which led to a 20-year sentence.

Trace William Cowen25 days ago
Mystikal performs at Old Forester's Paristown Hall on September 25, 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Music

Mystikal's Son Speaks On Rapper's 20-Year Rape Sentence: "I Hope You Get the Help You Need"

Million Tyler sat in the courtroom during sentencing and heard the victim describe the 2022 assault at his father's Prairieville home.

Jaelani Turner-Williams26 days ago
Mystikal performs at Old Forester's Paristown Hall on September 25, 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Music

Mystikal Sentenced to 20 Years for Rape

The New Orleans rapper pleaded guilty to third degree rape in March.

Jaelani Turner-Williams32 days ago
Mystikal in a white outfit and hat performs on stage with colorful lighting. Other performers are in the background.
Music

Mystikal Ordered to Remain Behind Bars Ahead of Trial on Alleged Rape, Other Charges

The "Shake Ya Ass" artist previously pleaded not guilty.

Trace William Cowen241 days ago
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Mystikal and Master P perform onstage during the No Limit Reunion Tour
Music

Master P Calls for Mystikal's Release as Rapper Faces Life in Prison on Rape Charges

Master P is calling for Mystikal’s release, as the “Shake Ya Ass” and “Here I Go” rapper faces life in prison on charges including first-degree rape.

Joe Price1165 days ago
Mystikal performs at Old Forester's Paristown Hall on September 25, 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky
Music

Mystikal Pleads Not Guilty as He Faces Life in Prison Over Numerous Charges Including Rape (UPDATE)

Mystikal is facing the potential of life in prison following his first-degree rape and domestic abuse indictment over the alleged assault of a woman.

Joe Price1409 days ago
Mystikal is seen performing live
Music

Mystikal Arrested After Being Named a Suspect in Alleged Sexual Assault

In a statement, local authorities said that detectives had interviewed an alleged victim, who sustained what they described as "minor injuries."

Trace William Cowen1447 days ago
Mystikal
Music

Mystikal Speaks on Dismissed Rape, Kidnapping Charges: It Felt 'Like a Reoccurring Bad Dream'

The New Orleans-born rapper was arrested in August 2017 on rape and kidnapping charges stemming from a 2016 incident. Prosecutors dropped the case in December.

Joshua Espinoza1921 days ago
mystikal
Music

Video Shows Mystikal Falling Off Stage, Forced to Cut Concert Short

The rapper had to be helped off stage.

tara mahadevan2535 days ago
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Mystikal
Music

Mystikal Wants Rape Case Dismissed, Rejects Plea Deal

Back in 2017, Mystikal was indicted on first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping charges. He later pleaded not guilty.

Joe Price2694 days ago
Mystikal
Music

Mystikal Has Been Released From Prison on $3 Million Bond

The rapper's rape and kidnapping trial is expected to start May 20.

Joshua Espinoza2713 days ago
Rapper Mystikal attends 2017 Atlanta Funkfest
Music

Mystikal’s New Record Deal Could Get Him Out of Jail

After signing a new record deal, Mystikal is hoping to get an advance that will help him pay his $3 million bail.

Xavier Hamilton2742 days ago
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Music

Stream Lil Wayne's Second Annual 'Lil' Weezyana Fest' f/ 2 Chainz, Mystikal, Yo Gotti and More

Lil Wayne's 'Lil Weezyana Fest' returns with 2 Chainz, Mystikal, Yo Gotti, Migos, Partners-N-Crime, and special guests.

Eric Diep3612 days ago
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Music

Trinidad James on Jay Z's Strength, Wage Inequality, and His New Track "Just a Lil Thick" | Well Rounded

Trinidad James sits down with Complex News for an episode of 'Well Rounded.'

Chris Klimovski3731 days ago
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Music

Is a Young Thug, Kanye West, and Mystikal Collaboration On the Way?

Thug's 'Slime Season 3' project drops on Friday.

Zach Frydenlund3770 days ago

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