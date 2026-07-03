Viral Video Showing Woman Squaring Up Against Bear Has People Quoting a Classic Mystikal Freestyle
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Mystikal Sexual Assault Lawsuit: Rapper Accused of Spitting on Victim, Making Her Pray
The civil suit in question centers on the same assault at the heart of Mystikal's criminal case, which led to a 20-year sentence.
Mystikal's Son Speaks On Rapper's 20-Year Rape Sentence: "I Hope You Get the Help You Need"
Million Tyler sat in the courtroom during sentencing and heard the victim describe the 2022 assault at his father's Prairieville home.
Mystikal Sentenced to 20 Years for Rape
The New Orleans rapper pleaded guilty to third degree rape in March.
Mystikal Pleads Guilty to Third-Degree Rape in 2022 Case
He faced life in prison.
Mystikal Ordered to Remain Behind Bars Ahead of Trial on Alleged Rape, Other Charges
The "Shake Ya Ass" artist previously pleaded not guilty.
Master P Calls for Mystikal's Release as Rapper Faces Life in Prison on Rape Charges
Master P is calling for Mystikal’s release, as the “Shake Ya Ass” and “Here I Go” rapper faces life in prison on charges including first-degree rape.
Mystikal Pleads Not Guilty as He Faces Life in Prison Over Numerous Charges Including Rape (UPDATE)
Mystikal is facing the potential of life in prison following his first-degree rape and domestic abuse indictment over the alleged assault of a woman.
Mystikal Arrested After Being Named a Suspect in Alleged Sexual Assault
In a statement, local authorities said that detectives had interviewed an alleged victim, who sustained what they described as "minor injuries."
Mystikal Speaks on Dismissed Rape, Kidnapping Charges: It Felt 'Like a Reoccurring Bad Dream'
The New Orleans-born rapper was arrested in August 2017 on rape and kidnapping charges stemming from a 2016 incident. Prosecutors dropped the case in December.
Video Shows Mystikal Falling Off Stage, Forced to Cut Concert Short
The rapper had to be helped off stage.
Mystikal Wants Rape Case Dismissed, Rejects Plea Deal
Back in 2017, Mystikal was indicted on first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping charges. He later pleaded not guilty.
Mystikal Has Been Released From Prison on $3 Million Bond
The rapper's rape and kidnapping trial is expected to start May 20.
Mystikal’s New Record Deal Could Get Him Out of Jail
After signing a new record deal, Mystikal is hoping to get an advance that will help him pay his $3 million bail.
Stream Lil Wayne's Second Annual 'Lil' Weezyana Fest' f/ 2 Chainz, Mystikal, Yo Gotti and More
Lil Wayne's 'Lil Weezyana Fest' returns with 2 Chainz, Mystikal, Yo Gotti, Migos, Partners-N-Crime, and special guests.
Trinidad James on Jay Z's Strength, Wage Inequality, and His New Track "Just a Lil Thick" | Well Rounded
Trinidad James sits down with Complex News for an episode of 'Well Rounded.'
Is a Young Thug, Kanye West, and Mystikal Collaboration On the Way?
Thug's 'Slime Season 3' project drops on Friday.
The Video for Mark Ronson and Mystikal's "Feel Right" Is Too Good
This will make you smile.