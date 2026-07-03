From the dark fantasy of 'Pan's Labyrinth' to the creature romance of 'The Shape of Water,' we rank the visionary director's greatest films spanning monsters, magic, and masterful storytelling.Devin Nealy
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With so many options out there, it can be tough to know what's on which streaming service. Here's the best that Crave has to offer in Canada.Louis Pavlakos
Every self-respecting movie fan has to watch these movies at least once. From 'Coming to America' to 'Jaws', here are Complex's 100 must-see movies.Complex
With lots of movies hitting theaters throughout the year, here are Complex’s picks for the 30 films you must watch in 2025.Levi Winslow