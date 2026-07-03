Music Production

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Two men are side by side; one with sunglasses and dreadlocks in a "Blue Marble" sweater, the other in an "Amiri" hoodie and cap.
Music

DDG Asks Larrance 'Rance' Dopson to Teach Him to Make Beats on Livestream

DDG wants Rance to get on his livestream and teach him how to make beats.

Mark Elibert440 days ago
Quincy Jones, wearing glasses and a colorful scarf, smiles at an event.
Music

Quincy Jones, 28-Time Grammy Winner and All-Around Legend, Dead at 91

The iconic musician and producer's decades-strong catalog includes Michael Jackson's 'Off the Wall,' 'Thriller,' and 'Bad' albums.

Trace William Cowen621 days ago
Metro Boomin performs onstage during the Day N Night Festival.
Music

Metro Boomin's Return Teased in NYC and Atlanta Billboards

Fake missing persons Billboards have been spotted in New York City and Atlanta.

Mike DeStefano2822 days ago
Chad Hugo Sample Pack Cover
Music

Chad Hugo Comes Through With Massive Sample Pack That Features Sounds From N*E*R*D, Neptunes, and More

Music producer Chad Hugo of the Neptunes and N*E*R*D fame has released a sample pack consisting of 150 of his past sounds through music creation platform Splice.

Mike DeStefano2929 days ago
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Music

PROMO: The Chainsmokers—We’re Not in Kansas Anymore

The Samsung Level Music Lab comes full circle, Hollywood-style.

Bill Savage3756 days ago
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Music

PROMO: The Chainsmokers Bring Music to the Heart of Kansas

The NYC-based duo teams up with Samsung to bring music to the heartland.

Bill Savage3872 days ago

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