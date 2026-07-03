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As CJ Fly explains, "We are stronger together." Read on to learn all about Pro Era's collaborative style, personal set ups, and more when in the studio.Eric Diep
A bodega, an Apple Store, and even the Taj Mahal—these musicians really got creative when it came to recording their music.Al Shipley
Here's a brief history of the home audio system. We've come a long way since record players.Alex Bracetti
Check out this rundown to find out the 10 ways in which your music gear could use a major upgrade.Jason Duaine Hahn