Complex UK takes a look back at some of the best music and culture writing of the year.Joseph JP Patterson
Featured
A new monthly column from Complex UK’s EIC, Joseph ‘JP’ Patterson.Joseph JP Patterson
In the early-to-mid 2000s, a group of aspiring music writers got their first break from blogging about grime and its vibrant scene. 15-plus years later, we caught up with the music industry vets to get the full picture.Joseph JP Patterson
Music
The-Dream's New Album 'Love/Hate II': Tracklist, Features, Producers and Everything You Need to Know
The sequel to this R&B icon's classic debut is finally here! With features from Usher, Pusha T, Kelly Rowland, T.I., and Pharrell.Brendan Frederick