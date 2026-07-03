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Drake attending the UK premiere of Top Boy
Music

Drake Playfully Trolls Moneybagg Yo After Learning His Real Name (UPDATE)

Aside from strengthening his Memphis ties by joking with one of the city’s hottest rappers, Drake is continuing his extended 'Certified Lover Boy' rollout.

Xavier Hamilton1901 days ago

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