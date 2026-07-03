Marvel Studios is kicking off Phase 5 with 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,' the third film in the Paul Rudd/Evangeline Lilly-starring franchise.Brad Callas
Featured
After the events of the 'Loki' Season 1 finale, we take a look at how the beginning of the Multiverse will immediately impact the Marvel Cinematic Universe.Brad R Lambert
The ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ star plays his on-screen character, Ned Leeds, in the Samsung Galaxy campaignKhal
You didn't catch everything from the first 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' trailer, and we have the screengrabs to prove it.Kevin Wong