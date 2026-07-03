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Benedict Cumberbatch at the 'Dr. Strange' premiere
Pop Culture

Benedict Cumberbatch Makes a Joke About Losing an Oscar to Will Smith in 'SNL' Monologue

Taking on hosting duties for this week’s episode of 'Saturday Night Live,' the 'Doctor Strange' star used his opening monologue to speak on TK

Brenton Blanchet1533 days ago
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness screenshot
Pop Culture

Watch the First Teaser for 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'

Marvel Studios has just delivered the first teaser for its upcoming sequel 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,' due out in May 2022.

Jordan Rose1669 days ago

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