Mr.Vegas

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

(L) Jamaican artist Mr. Vegas in a Gucci hat and sunglasses. (R) Beyoncé performing in a black and white outfit with long blonde hair.
Music

Mr. Vegas Claims Beyoncé Scrapped an Album Because She Was ‘Pissed’ Over Leak

The Jamaican dancehall artist worked with Beyoncé on the track "Standing on the Sun."

Alex Ocho317 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App