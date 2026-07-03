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Latest Stories

A geyser erupts with tourists nearby on the left; on the right, park rangers and visitors examine the aftermath of the eruption on a damaged boardwalk
Life

Sudden Hydrothermal Explosion at Yellowstone Sends Visitors Running in Fear

Dozens of tourists were seen fleeing after a sudden hydrothermal blast occurred on Tuesday morning.

Alex Ocho725 days ago
The Viking Polaris anchored in Ushuaia, Argentina
Life

1 Dead and 4 Injured After Giant 'Rogue Wave' Crashes Into Antarctica-Bound Cruise Ship

One person died and four others were injured after a "rogue wave" hit the Viking Polaris cruise ship while it was sailing toward Ushuaia, Argentina.

Brad Callas1324 days ago

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