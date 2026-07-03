Most Iconic Brand Logos

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Latest Stories

Sign for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store featuring a man sitting on a chair next to a barrel, with a blue sky background.
Pop Culture

Cracker Barrel Abandons Logo Redesign Following Rebrand Backlash

The restaurant chain's market value dropped by nearly $100 million after introducing a redesigned logo last week.

Alex Ocho326 days ago
A Cracker Barrel Old Country Store sign featuring a man leaning on a barrel, set against a cloudy sky and trees.
Pop Culture

Cracker Barrel Stock Tanks After Unveiling Controversial New Logo

The stock dropped as much as 15% in trading on Thursday.

Brad Appleton331 days ago

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