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Latest Stories
Music
Jay Park Responds to Claims He’s Too Involved With His K-Pop Group LNGSHOT
The 39-year-old singer, who founded the K-Pop boy group through his record label, pushed back after critics argued he has become too central to the rookie group's promotions.
Alex Ocho37 days ago