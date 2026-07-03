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The members of LNGSHOT with Jay Park in the center, wearing stylish outfits. They are making hand gestures and standing in front of an event backdrop.
Music

Jay Park Responds to Claims He’s Too Involved With His K-Pop Group LNGSHOT

The 39-year-old singer, who founded the K-Pop boy group through his record label, pushed back after critics argued he has become too central to the rookie group's promotions.

Alex Ocho37 days ago

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