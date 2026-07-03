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complex uk rappers to watch in 2023
Music

23 UK Rappers To Watch In 2023

For all the naysaying and doom-mongering about this and that being “watered down”, there’s a huge amount to be optimistic about when it comes to UK rap.

Joseph JP Patterson1263 days ago
moko shameless moko shameless moko shameless
Music

Premiere: MOKO Gives His Bleak Assessment Of The World Today On Melody-Rich “Shameless”

He’s been a little quiet since his last EP, but in June he returned with the determined “Back2Roadz” and now he’s back with two new tracks and news of an EP.

James Keith1429 days ago
monki and friends ep 2
Music

Monki Made an EP With Her Friends Preditah, Kidnap Kid, and Sinden

Monki, a BBC Radio 1 DJ that I've never heard of until now, gathered together a bunch of the leading lights of UK grime and house for a little seven-t

walmerc4348 days ago
artworks 000087097948 06m4dz t500x500
Music

Moko - "Ceremony"

I don't exactly remember when I got hip to Moko but I recently followed this singer/songwriter on SoundCloud and holy shit I am happy I did. Today the

jakel4365 days ago
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Music

An Introduction to the MTA Records Roster

For some acts, you can judge their worth by the stable they surround themselves with. As Chase & Status grew in popularity and status (no pun intended

khrisd4664 days ago
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Music

Watch Chase & Status Perform "Count On Me" in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge

Want to know the difference between some of these cheesier dance music acts and Chase & Status? When Chase & Status strips their huge singles back and

khrisd4672 days ago
chase status brand new machinec cover
Music

Chase & Status Reveal Collaborations with Major Lazer, Pusha T, and Nile Rodgers on "Brand New Machine"

At the end of July, we got word on the third album from Chase & Status, Brand New Machine. They're a duo that has truly captivated us, from their beginnings in drum & bass to taking over the electronic music world as a whole with their stadium-ready, crowd-pleasing anthems. We'd heard "Lost & Not Found," and got word of their next single, "Count On Me," but hadn't heard much in the way of a tracklist... until now.

khrisd4694 days ago

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