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23 UK Rappers To Watch In 2023
For all the naysaying and doom-mongering about this and that being “watered down”, there’s a huge amount to be optimistic about when it comes to UK rap.
Premiere: MOKO Gives His Bleak Assessment Of The World Today On Melody-Rich “Shameless”
He’s been a little quiet since his last EP, but in June he returned with the determined “Back2Roadz” and now he’s back with two new tracks and news of an EP.
Monki Made an EP With Her Friends Preditah, Kidnap Kid, and Sinden
Monki, a BBC Radio 1 DJ that I've never heard of until now, gathered together a bunch of the leading lights of UK grime and house for a little seven-t
Moko - "Ceremony"
I don't exactly remember when I got hip to Moko but I recently followed this singer/songwriter on SoundCloud and holy shit I am happy I did. Today the
An Introduction to the MTA Records Roster
For some acts, you can judge their worth by the stable they surround themselves with. As Chase & Status grew in popularity and status (no pun intended
Watch Chase & Status Perform "Count On Me" in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge
Want to know the difference between some of these cheesier dance music acts and Chase & Status? When Chase & Status strips their huge singles back and
Chase & Status Reveal Collaborations with Major Lazer, Pusha T, and Nile Rodgers on "Brand New Machine"
At the end of July, we got word on the third album from Chase & Status, Brand New Machine. They're a duo that has truly captivated us, from their beginnings in drum & bass to taking over the electronic music world as a whole with their stadium-ready, crowd-pleasing anthems. We'd heard "Lost & Not Found," and got word of their next single, "Count On Me," but hadn't heard much in the way of a tracklist... until now.