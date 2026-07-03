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25 Best Mortal Kombat Characters of All Time, Ranked (2025)
From Scorpion's iconic "Get over here!" to Sub-Zero's brutal fatalities, we rank the greatest fighters across 30+ years of Mortal Kombat history.
FOUND Announce Line-Up For Ceremony Festival 2015 f/ Mike Skinner, Skepta, JME & More
Mike Skinner, Todd Edwards, Josh Butler, MK, Plastician and more have also been confirmed.
Listen to MK's Summer Mix 2014
In thinking about "summer sounds," MK might be one of the best names to come to mind. When Marc Kinchen's not working with Will Smith, Pitbull, and ot
Angel Haze ft. Sia - "Battle Cry (MK Remix)"
We know that MK is always seen as a beacon of the deep house scene, but there's something to this remix of Angel Haze's "Battle Cry" that particularly
Sam Smith - "Money On My Mind (MK Remix)"
Check out Sam Smith, properly parlaying the success of tracks like Disclosure's "Latch" into his own solo career. His debut single, "Money On My Mind," is set to drop on February 16 via Capitol, and it looks like this single got turned into a magical piece of deep house via MK's expert remix. The pop edge is kept in tact, but with those perfect pianos and thumping riddim, this one is set for a trek across dancefloors worldwide. This'll leave you caught up in the rapture, for sure.
Listen to MK's Guest Mix for Pete Tong Evolution
Don't know who MK is? Just listen to Pete Tong's intro as he gives a laundry list of accomplishments, outlining the Detroit native's illustrious career. The former in-house producer for Will Smith turned in a 30-minute mix for Pete Tong's Evolution radio show featuring all MK tracks and remixes, save for Shadow Child's beautiful VIP for The xx's "Angels."
Katy B - "What Love is Made Of (Brackles Remix)"
Brackles won. There's something about the way he turned Katy B's latest single into a bright jam that feels like hers without having her vocals running throughout. It's almost as if he fell in love with one particular part of her lyrics, and let that part rock, while the rest of the track was dominated by his deep house funk. It looks like we can expect this one to drop on July 7, and will feature an MK remix...