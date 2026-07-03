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Sports
San Francisco 49ers Negotiating 2016 Pre-Season Game in Sydney
NSW Premier Mike Baird reportedly negotiating with 49ers chairman to bring the NFL pre-season to Sydney
Steve Duck3918 days ago