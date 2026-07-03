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Sports
Here's What CM Punk Said to Mickey Gall After He Lost His First Fight at UFC 203
CM Punk provided some words of wisdom to Mickey Gall after losing his first fight at UFC 203.
Chris Yuscavage3593 days ago