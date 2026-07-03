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Pop Culture
Man Who Claims to Have World's Smallest Penis Raises $11,000 for Enlargement Procedure
Michael Phillips, 38, successfully crowdfunded his procedure following a micropenis diagnosis.
Jose Martinez23 days ago