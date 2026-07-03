Merges

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Mark Ruffalo smiling, wearing glasses and a dark blazer over a black shirt.
Pop Culture

Mark Ruffalo Says Probably ‘On a List’ for Opposing Paramount-Warner Bros. Merger

The actor said opposing the merger has made him enemies among powerful executives.

Alex Ocho62 days ago

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