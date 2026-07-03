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Pop Culture
Shia LaBeouf Praised as 'Great' Actor by Francis Ford Coppola Despite Heated 'Megalopolis' Shoot
"I sincerely wish him all the best," the Oscar-winning filmmaker said of his 'Megalopolis' collaborator.
Trace William Cowen5 days ago