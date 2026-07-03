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Music
Former Megadeth Drummer Nick Menza Dies at 51 After Collapsing On Stage (UPDATE)
Menza, former drummer of heavy metal group Megadeth, collapsed on stage for unknown reasons. He was 51.
Corbin Reiff3708 days ago