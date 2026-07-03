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Pop Culture
Vin Diesel Gives Tearful Tribute to Paul Walker at ‘Fast and the Furious’ Cannes Screening
“I pray that in your life, you can have a brother like Paul,” Diesel said.
tara mahadevan64 days ago