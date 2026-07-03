Meadow Walker

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Vin Diesel during the 82nd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Image
Pop Culture

Vin Diesel Gives Tearful Tribute to Paul Walker at ‘Fast and the Furious’ Cannes Screening

“I pray that in your life, you can have a brother like Paul,” Diesel said.

tara mahadevan64 days ago

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