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Latest Stories
Music
K-Pop Star Mark Lee Under Fire for Wearing Confederate Flag Shirt, Label Issues Apology
The singer's company, Upper Room, took responsibility after images of him wearing the offensive shirt circulated on social media.
Alex Ocho25 days ago