Mark Lee

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Former NCT member Mark Lee, with dark hair in a black suit, waves at a COSRX event backdrop.
Music

K-Pop Star Mark Lee Under Fire for Wearing Confederate Flag Shirt, Label Issues Apology

The singer's company, Upper Room, took responsibility after images of him wearing the offensive shirt circulated on social media.

Alex Ocho25 days ago

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