Marina And The Diamonds

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Music

Charli XCX's New Documentary About Being a Woman in the Music Industry Is a Must-Watch

The doc features Ryn Weaver, MS MR, Marina and the Diamonds, and more.

jessielmorris3888 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Listen to St. Lucia's Remix of Marina and The Diamonds' "Froot"

Plus her full tour dates for the spring.

Lauren Nostro4148 days ago

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