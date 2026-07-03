Marika Sila has blown up on Tiktok and is encouraging Canadians to wear orange on Canada Day as a show of solidarity with the country’s Indigenous community.Coleman Molnar
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From NDP leader Jagmeet Singh to Indigenous influencer Notorious Cree, here are the most epic Canadian spins on Doggface208's viral skateboarding video.Coleman Molnar
Dance music's darker corners produce enough bass rumblings to trigger the type of emotions that transformed David Banner into the Hulk. By that logic,Nick Schonberger
Sandro Silva's been in the game since 2006... at the age of 15! Holland's Silva has gotten the ear of a number of the scene's finest: His tracks haveandroids