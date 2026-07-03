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Sports
Video Shows Naked Cleveland Browns DT Malik McDowell Being Arrested (UPDATE)
Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Malik McDowell was arrested and charged with aggravated battery of an officer and exposing himself in public.
Joe Price1642 days ago