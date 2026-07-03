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Pop Culture
Eminem's Ex Kim Scott Hit With Bench Warrant After Missing DUI Sentencing
Prosecutors also moved to forfeit Scott's $10,000 bond after she skipped a scheduled court appearance.
Trey Alston24 days ago