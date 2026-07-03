M83

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Music

Here's M83's New Album, 'Junk'

The followup to 'Hurry Up, We're Dreaming.'

Chris Mench3753 days ago
Music

Music Links of The Day

Danny Brown on what influenced his next album, the 10 best M83 remixes, and who or what will Chris Brown fight next?

Daniel Isenberg4918 days ago
Music

Video: M83 "Wait"

Futuristic and out there.

Zach Frydenlund4972 days ago
Music

Video: M83 "Steve McQueen"

A re-release of the single is also on the way.

Erich Donaldson5013 days ago
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Music

Listen: Big Black Delta's "Tour EP"

Plus, take a look at BBD's tour schedule.

Sam Weiss5078 days ago
Music

Music Links Of The Day

A live review of M83, the mixtape of the week, and the history of the MP3.

Andrew Martin5090 days ago
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Music

FYF Fest 2012 Lineup Revealed

The two-day L.A. festival's lineup is looking damn good.

Andrew Martin5142 days ago
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Music

Video: Nardwuar Interviews M83

They discuss everything from He-Man to Zola Jesus to Iron Maiden.

Andrew Martin5148 days ago
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Music

Video: M83 "Reunion"

It continues the narrative of "Midnight City."

Andrew Martin5161 days ago
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Music

PROMO: One of a Kind Music Access: Morgan Kibby

Feeling the dry heat.

Complex5190 days ago
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Music

Music Links of The Day 4/25/2012

15 producers that Drake should work with, a Q & A with Brooklyn emcee Joey Bada$$, and 40 timeless strip club songs.

Daniel Isenberg5196 days ago
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Music

M83 Wants To Write Katy Perry's Next Album

Behold the (possible) power of Coachella.

Andrew Martin5203 days ago
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Music

Official Lollapalooza 2012 Lineup Revealed

Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Black Keys, and Black Sabbath headline.

Andrew Martin5210 days ago
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Music

ASAP Rocky, M83 & Bon Iver Playing 2012 Coachella Sideshows

What else are you to do during the week off from Coachella?

Andrew Martin5247 days ago
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Music

Video: M83 Performs "Midnight City" On Last Call With Carson Daly

Features one hell of a saxophone solo.

Andrew Martin5328 days ago

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