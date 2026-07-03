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Pop Culture
"Laggies" Director Lynn Shelton Isn't Ruling Out the Idea of Developing Her Own TV Series
"Laggies" director Lynn Shelton talks hot messes, crew love, and changing tides.
Tara Aquino4288 days ago