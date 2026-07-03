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Latest Stories
Music
Quebec Rap Stars Lost & Loud Team Up for New Single "Parano"
Lost and Loud are two of the biggest names in Quebec rap, and they’ve teamed up on new single “Parano.” The track is from Lost's upcoming album Heritage.
Erik Leijon1180 days ago