Lorenz

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Lorenz.OG custom Air Max 95
Sneakers

Lorenz.OG' New Nike Air Max 95 Custom on Display at Atmos

Lorenz.OG's 'Air in Colour Atmos' exhibition takes place this week.

Victor Deng87 days ago
Lorenz.OG x New Balance 860v2
Sneakers

You Need a Golden Ticket to Buy Lorenz.OG's 'Dusk' New Balance 860v2

Here's how to buy Lorenz.OG's custom 'Dusk' New Balance 860v2.

Victor Deng549 days ago
Sneakers

These Custom Nike Air Max 95s Are Limited to 100 Pairs

Available exclusively at Lorenz.OG's 'AIR in Colour Exhibition.'

Victor Deng907 days ago
Lorenz OG's assortment of custom sneakers
Sneakers

Lorenz.OG Says Sneaker Brands Are Copying His Work, Now He Wants Credit

Lorenz.OG is known for dyeing sneakers in a colorful style, and he feels that brands have been using his work as inspiration. Now he wants them to give credit.

Matt Welty1347 days ago
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lorenz fall winter 2022 collection lead
Style

lorenz Showcases FW22 Collection Inside Local Working Men’s Club

London imprint lorenz returns for Fall/Winter 2022 to dish out a new selection of cosy knitwear, signature off-beat graphics, and winter-ready accessories.

Sanj Patel1377 days ago
lorenz frankie thorp collab
Style

lorenz Links With London Artist Frankie Thorp For Hand-Painted Capsule Collection

London-based lorenz has linked up with artist Frankie Thorp for a capsule collection that celebrates the sweet sensation of an Italian summer.

Sanj Patel1411 days ago
lorenz spring summer collection lead
Style

lorenz Heads to the Coast for Vibrant Summer Lookbook

London-based imprint lorenz has tapped into the nuances of slow days and playful activities as the team heads to the coast for their latest summer capsule

Sanj Patel1521 days ago
lorenz next door records collab
Style

lorenz Taps London-Based Next Door Records For Slow Sipping Graphic Capsule

lorenz has linked up with London-based record store and wine bar Next Door Records for a collection inspired by the slow-sipping nature of the London summer.

Sanj Patel1562 days ago

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