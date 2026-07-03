Local Dialect

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Latest Stories

Local Dialect
Music

Premiere: Local Dialect Return To Gorgon City's Realm Label With "Demeter"

"Demeter" officially drops tomorrow, November 22.

James Keith2431 days ago
Local Dialect
Music

Premiere: Gorgon City Remix Local Dialect's "Poseidon" Into A Techy, Bass-Fuelled Banger

With this new version in tow, there's every chance Local Dialect will start to enjoy some chart success of their own.

James Keith2592 days ago

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