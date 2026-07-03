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Latest Stories
Music
Premiere: Local Dialect Return To Gorgon City's Realm Label With "Demeter"
"Demeter" officially drops tomorrow, November 22.
James Keith2431 days ago
Music
Premiere: Gorgon City Remix Local Dialect's "Poseidon" Into A Techy, Bass-Fuelled Banger
With this new version in tow, there's every chance Local Dialect will start to enjoy some chart success of their own.
James Keith2592 days ago