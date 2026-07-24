Lindsay Lowend

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The worlds of electronic music and video games have had an awesome history. While we've seen hundreds of tracks licensed as in-game music for the Grand Theft Auto series, it doesn't stop there. Remember when Wipeout XL had music from The Chemical Brothers, Photek, and Underworld on its soundtrack? That was 1996. There are a number of games that continue to look towards the booming beats of numerous dance music genres to properly soundtrack their fast-paced games.
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This week's selection of mixes are action-packed. We're mixing up legends in a number of different fields along with some of the freshest faces in today's electronic music scene. You already know how we do; give you some of your favorites with some of those that you need to know. Furious styles.
khrisd

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Lido - "Money (Lindsay Lowend Remix)"

Isn’t it awesome when a great EP is followed up with a great remix EP? Pelican Fly released Lido’s debut I Love You EP earlier this summer and now

jakel4289 days ago
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Lindsay Lowend - "Trapped Inside An Earthbound Cartridge"

Been a bit since we've heard some consistent releases from Lindsay Lowend, but as long as we know he's alive every once in a while, we're good. For hi

khrisd4327 days ago
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Lindsay Lowend - "Ashtray"

I'm trying to guess what the sound is on the snares - is that someone walking in leaves or someone crunching a potato chip bag? Whatever it is, it's tracks like these that make me hold Lindsay Lowend in high regard. Even if it's under two minutes... and not available for download. It's a gem.

khrisd4439 days ago
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Lindsay Lowend is Taking a Break

There might be something to be said for "too much, too soon" after all. 20-year-old music producer and recording artist Lindsay Lowend announced via Twitter that he is taking a break from his work. Lowend has had a glowing 2013 earning success and support all over the world and blogosphere so the announcement comes as a surprise. That said, Lowend's devotion to studying should only make him stronger at what he does and we'll still be waiting when he releases something new.

jakel4593 days ago
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Download Lindsay Lowend's GDD Guest Mix

If there's one EP that's stayed in rotation since its release, Lindsay Lowend's Wind Fish is that EP. Maybe it's because, while it dropped in August, it has this keen fall vibe to it. You throw one of those jams on now, and you might start seeing it rain autumn leaves. For his Gotta Dance Dirty guest mix, he keeps it funky; fans of Chromeo, Oliver, and that new school electro-drenched old school funkytown sound. Feels like a syrupy, Saturday night hype. Thirty three minutes of bliss. Enjoy that.

khrisd4629 days ago
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Lindsay Lowend - "Wind Fish" EP

Lindsay Lowend has finally released his Wind Fish EP. We gave you a preview in July, but today you can own it and we can get it into deeper, which is

jakel4736 days ago
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Preview Lindsay Lowend's "Wind Fish" EP

Jazzified tranquilizers and bleepy bloops, the humorously named Lindsay Lowend is not joking around with their new EP, Wind Fish. Set to release Augus

jakel4755 days ago

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