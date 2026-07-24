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The worlds of electronic music and video games have had an awesome history. While we've seen hundreds of tracks licensed as in-game music for the Grand Theft Auto series, it doesn't stop there. Remember when Wipeout XL had music from The Chemical Brothers, Photek, and Underworld on its soundtrack? That was 1996. There are a number of games that continue to look towards the booming beats of numerous dance music genres to properly soundtrack their fast-paced games.walmerc
This week's selection of mixes are action-packed. We're mixing up legends in a number of different fields along with some of the freshest faces in today's electronic music scene. You already know how we do; give you some of your favorites with some of those that you need to know. Furious styles.khrisd
Pop Culture
Watch All the Super Bowl 2022 Commercials f/ Zendaya, André 3000, Megan Thee Stallion, and More
While plenty will tune in to see the Los Angeles Rams going up against the Cincinnati Bengals, others will only stick around to catch the plethora of new ads.Trace William Cowen
10 years ago, celebrities hadn't yet learned cultural appropriation for their Coachella 'fits.Lauren Zupkus