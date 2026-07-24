Lighting

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Latest Stories

Ye wearing a black bandana with white patterns, sunglasses, and a white jacket, holding the jacket's collar up.
Music

Kanye West Calls Out Lighting at Los Angeles Show: 'Is This Like an SNL Skit or Something?'

Ye gave fans a setlist that spanned everything from 'The College Dropout' to 'Bully.'

Trace William Cowen119 days ago
thrones
Pop Culture

'Game of Thrones' Fans Share Brightened Cuts of Battle of Winterfell

As one viewer famously recalled mid-viewing, "I can't see shit."

Trace William Cowen2645 days ago
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Pop Culture

All the Cool Cyborgs Are Implanting LED Lights Beneath Their Skin

LED implants are the perfect gift for the futurist in your life.

Trace William Cowen3915 days ago
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Sports

A Buffalo Sports Fan’s Christmas Lights Will Make You Question Your Fandom

With just the hint of a postseason berth, one Buffalo sports fan ratcheted up his house with this year's Christmas lights.

Adam Silvers4258 days ago
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Pop Culture

Let Jeff Goldblum Illuminate You on How to “Kiss Your Horribly-Lit, Non-Successful Life Goodbye”

Jeff Goldblum and Tim & Eric have teamed up to make a brilliantly pompous ad for GE lighting.

Doug Sibor4322 days ago
Style

Janne Parviainen Captures Ghostly Images Using Only Long Exposure Photography

This Finnish artist's chilling images are made without the use of any post-production software.

Kaitlyn Schaeffer4597 days ago
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Style

The Xix is an Incredible Glowing Prism of OLED Light

This is interior design we can get behind.

Evelyn Lee4883 days ago
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Style

Chandelier Made from Champagne Corks

Toast to the good life.

Justin Korkidis4957 days ago
Style

CHRISMY by Teresa Sapey

The ultimate anti-christmas tree.

Nick Schonberger4974 days ago
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Style

Meltdown Lamp by Johan Lindsten

Cappellini brings new Swedish design to lighting.

Nick Schonberger4976 days ago
Style

An Intricate Lighting Installation by Aqua Creations

A stunning collaboration with Sphinx.

Cedar Pasori5019 days ago
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Style

Aqua Creations Amazing Light Design

Brilliant installation center piece.

Nick Schonberger5021 days ago
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Style

The Perfect Tent For Adult Adventures

Erkko Aarti mixes lighting and shelter in one amazing sculptural idea.

Nick Schonberger5047 days ago
Style

Gummy Bear Lamp

Sweet home accessories from MoMA Store.

Nick Schonberger5086 days ago
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Style

Inflated Latex Lamps

Balloon style.

Nick Schonberger5092 days ago

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