Latest Stories
Kanye West Calls Out Lighting at Los Angeles Show: 'Is This Like an SNL Skit or Something?'
Ye gave fans a setlist that spanned everything from 'The College Dropout' to 'Bully.'
Francis and the Lights' New Kanye West and Bon Iver Collab "Take Me to the Light" Appears
Yeezus is King.
'Game of Thrones' Fans Share Brightened Cuts of Battle of Winterfell
As one viewer famously recalled mid-viewing, "I can't see shit."
All the Cool Cyborgs Are Implanting LED Lights Beneath Their Skin
LED implants are the perfect gift for the futurist in your life.
A Buffalo Sports Fan’s Christmas Lights Will Make You Question Your Fandom
With just the hint of a postseason berth, one Buffalo sports fan ratcheted up his house with this year's Christmas lights.
Let Jeff Goldblum Illuminate You on How to “Kiss Your Horribly-Lit, Non-Successful Life Goodbye”
Jeff Goldblum and Tim & Eric have teamed up to make a brilliantly pompous ad for GE lighting.
Janne Parviainen Captures Ghostly Images Using Only Long Exposure Photography
This Finnish artist's chilling images are made without the use of any post-production software.
Sweden's Sölvesborg Bridge Gets Glowing LED Treatment
The span now sparkles.
Designers Fernando and Humberto Campana Create "Fusion" Lighting Series in French and Brazilian Styles
Illumination with crystals and bamboo.
The Xix is an Incredible Glowing Prism of OLED Light
This is interior design we can get behind.
Meltdown Lamp by Johan Lindsten
Cappellini brings new Swedish design to lighting.
An Intricate Lighting Installation by Aqua Creations
A stunning collaboration with Sphinx.
Aqua Creations Amazing Light Design
Brilliant installation center piece.
The Perfect Tent For Adult Adventures
Erkko Aarti mixes lighting and shelter in one amazing sculptural idea.