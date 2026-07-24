The Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, hosted the rematch between Beterbiev and Bivol on Feb. 22 in what many have called the greatest boxing card of all time. Complex UK was there to witness the star-studded event.Jude Yawson
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Tyson Fury’s rematch with Deontay Wilder is the biggest heavyweight boxing match in years. Here’s what you need to know about the fight.Adam Caparell
Before the heavyweights battle at Staples Center in Los Angeles, we rounded up the best trash talking lines traded between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury.Adam Caparell
British unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua never got into boxing to be a world champ but he's on the verge of history with a mega fight against American fighter Deontay Wilder looming. Here, Joshua explains why it's taken so long to happen and what his win will mean for his legacy.Adam Caparell