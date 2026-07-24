Light Heavyweight

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Jon Jones looks on during a Light Heavyweight title bout
Sports

Jon Jones Calls Out Daniel Cormier After Winning UFC Title: 'Daddy's Home'

"I mean, what guy just gives up his belt when someone else is home. Daddy is home, DC. Come prove to the man that you are the 'Champ Champ.' I'm here."

Xavier Hamilton2769 days ago

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