Lex Amor

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saul (Image via Publicist)
Music

Premiere: Jazz-Minded Duo SAUL Connect With Lex Amor On Hazy “​​Flowers”

Lifted from their upcoming 'Mutualism' EP (Aug 19), which is also set to feature Natty Wylah, Allysha Joy of 30/70, aden, and Ezra Collective’s James Mollison.

James Keith1477 days ago
Knucks 'Alpha Place'
Music

Knucks Drops New Project ‘Alpha Place’ f/ Stormzy, Youngs Teflon, M1llionz & More

After much fanfare—and some next-level visuals for pre-release singles “Leon The Professional”, “Alpha House”, and “Hide &amp; Seek”—his debut album proper is here.

James Keith1552 days ago
Kojey Radical (credit: Instagram)
Music

Kojey Radical Enlists Lex Amor For Battle-Ready Jam “War Outside”

A renaissance man in the truest form, MOBO-nominated rapper, spoken word poet and creative director Kojey Radical can seemingly turn his hand to any medium. 

Niall Smith1777 days ago

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