Juan Atkins

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Has anyone else noticed that a number of DJs and producers in the dance music realm have come down with some kind of illness or injury during the firs
khrisd
I'll go right out and say it: The best soundtracks play out in mixed form. It's one thing to have a great album or collection of songs to shuffle through, but a great mix, guided by a skilled DJ? Worth its weight in gold. Here are the golden picks for this week.
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