Has anyone else noticed that a number of DJs and producers in the dance music realm have come down with some kind of illness or injury during the firskhrisd
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I'll go right out and say it: The best soundtracks play out in mixed form. It's one thing to have a great album or collection of songs to shuffle through, but a great mix, guided by a skilled DJ? Worth its weight in gold. Here are the golden picks for this week.khrisd
Techno has been around since the 1980s. It's roots are entrenched in Detroit, but the sound has spawned many different takes on the sound worldwide. Tjeremy-howard
Pop Culture
Marvel's 'Eternals': 30 Easter Eggs and References You Might Have Missed (Plus Those End Credits Scenes)
After hitting Disney+, Marvel's 'Eternals' may have gotten a second life. Here are all of the Easter eggs you may have missed, including the post-credits scene!Kevin Wong