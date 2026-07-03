Josh Mcdaniels

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Latest Stories

Winslow Townson
Sports

The NFL Offseason Is Already Off to a Wild Start With This Bizarre Josh McDaniels Situation

The Colts' general manager and a former Patriots player fired shots in the wake of the ugly Josh McDaniels situation.

Aaron C. Mansfield3082 days ago
josh mcdaniels getty 2018
Sports

Josh McDaniels Changes Mind, Will Stay With Patriots Instead of Taking Colts Job

On the same day that he was announced as the new head coach of the Colts, McDaniels changed his mind.

Eric Skelton3083 days ago

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