Jose Padilha

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Pop Culture

Review: The "RoboCop" Remake Is Better Than You Expect It to Be

Is it wrong to fault a film for its lack of coked-out insanity?

Justin Monroe4538 days ago
Pop Culture

"RoboCop" Trailer Asks the Age-Old Question: Can Man Conquer Machine?

RoboCop isn't in the '80s anymore!

Tanya Ghahremani4698 days ago
Pop Culture

Sony Pushes "Robocop" Remake Back To 2014

Plus, <em>Elysium</em> gets a new date as well.

Jason Serafino5023 days ago
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Pop Culture

Michael Keaton Will Play The Villain In “RoboCop” Remake

The veteran actor will be replacing Hugh Laurie in the role.

Jason Serafino5070 days ago
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Pop Culture

Director Jose Padilha Says Working On The “Robocop” Reboot Is “Hell”

Things really aren't looking too good now.

Jason Serafino5073 days ago
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Pop Culture

Jackie Earle Haley Joins Cast Of "Robocop" Reboot

He'll be training the man himself.

Jason Serafino5108 days ago
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Pop Culture

Interview: "Elite Squad: The Enemy Within" Director José Padilha On Shooting In Rio's Wild Slums & His "RoboCop" Remake

The Brazilian director's action-packed crime drama sequel has already broken <em>Avatar</em>'s box office record in his country, which makes him officially the man.

Justin Monroe5361 days ago
Pop Culture

Director José Padilha Eyes Michael Fassbender For "Robocop"

After stealing the show in <em>X-Men: First Class</em> as Magneto, it's good to see his career on the uptick.

Complex5409 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Robocop" Hires Josh Zetumer As Screenwriter

The cyborg cop action flick has apprehended an in-demand screenwriter.

Complex5608 days ago
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