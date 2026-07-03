From Takashi Murakami collabs to WWE tees, these are the items that Complex shoppers are after the most.Complex
Featured
Only the most exclusive and expensive jorts shall adorn your legs this summer.Gregory Babcock
Whether you are in search of a go-to pair of blue jeans or the perfect Japanese selvedge denim, this list has got you covered.Mike DeStefano
From the perfect white T-shirt to the pair of jeans you can wear with anything, these are the building blocks to any men's wardrobe.Mike DeStefano