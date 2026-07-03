Jordan 2

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Air Jordan 2 'Lucky Green' DR8884 103 Pair
Sneakers

'Lucky Green' Air Jordan 2 to Drop in February

Early info has surfaced of the rumored 'Lucky Green' Air Jordan 2 that's scheduled to drop in February 2023. Click here for the early details.

Victor Deng1313 days ago
jordan brand capsule collection nina
Style

Jordan Brand Reveals New Collaboration With Nina Chanel Abney Celebrating Black Excellence

Jordan Brand has teamed up with Nina Chanel Abney to release an exclusive capsule collection and Air Jordan 2 that reflects that artist's style.

Jordan Rose1472 days ago
Union x Air Jordan 2 'Grey Fog' DN3802 001 Pair
Sneakers

Union x Air Jordan 2s Are Releasing Again

Union reportedly has two new Air Jordan 2 collabs dropping in April 2022. Click here for the early details and additional info about the project.

Victor Deng1528 days ago
Decon Air Jordan 2 Thunder Blue
Sneakers

More Deconstructed Air Jordans Releasing in July

Two more deconstructed Air Jordan 2s are releasing in July, 2017.

Brendan Dunne3335 days ago
Air Jordan 2 Decon
Sneakers

Where to Buy Decon Air Jordan 2s Tomorrow

Where to buy the Air Jordan 2 Decon on its May 24 release date.

Brendan Dunne3343 days ago
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Just Don Nike SNKRS Stash
Sneakers

Nike Has a New Way of Selling Sneakers Online

Nike is selling the new pink Don C x Air Jordan 2s through its SNKRS Stash feature.

Brendan Dunne3354 days ago
Arctic Orange Don C Jordan 2
Sneakers

Where to Buy the Don C x Air Jordan 2 'Arctic Orange'

Where you can buy the pink Don C x Air Jordan 2s on May 13.

Brendan Dunne3357 days ago
Jordan 2 UNC Alumni
Sneakers

Retro Jordans Reference Michael Jordan's UNC History

Air Jordan 2s in UNC Tar Heels colors reference Michael Jordan's Collegiate Legends Classic appearance in 1987.

Brendan Dunne3405 days ago
DJ Khaled Pink Air Jordan 2 Arctic Orange
Sneakers

Pink Don C x Air Jordan 2s Confirmed by DJ Khaled

Pink Don C x Air Jordan 2s in arctic orange revealed by DJ Khaled on Snapchat.

Brendan Dunne3445 days ago
Pink Don C Air Jordan 2 Release Date Profile
Sneakers

Another Don C x Air Jordan 2 Releasing in 2017

Don C x Air Jordan 2s return for a third round of the collaboration.

Brendan Dunne3458 days ago
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Sneakers

Quai 54 Jordan 2s Are Coming in Small Sizes Too

Here's a look at the Quai 54 Jordan 2 in kids' sizing.

Brendan Dunne3650 days ago
Sneakers

These Unreleased Jordans Look Like a Pencil

A clever collab from Pensole.

Brendan Dunne3655 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

Here's This Year's Quai 54 Air Jordan

The Jordan 2 joins the Euro collection.

Brendan Dunne3662 days ago
Air Jordan 2 Low "OG" Release Date 832819 101
Sneakers

The "OG" Air Jordan 2 Low Is Releasing Soon

Chicago-inspired colorway back for the first time since 1994.

Brendan Dunne3718 days ago
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Sneakers

All-Red Air Jordan 2 Lows Release Next Week

Here's an official look.

Brendan Dunne3769 days ago
Red Jordan 2 Low
Sneakers

All-Red Air Jordan 2 Lows Are Coming

Gio Gonzalez isn't the only with them.

Brendan Dunne3782 days ago
Sneakers

Marquette Shows Off Its Air Jordan 2 Exclusive

March Madness-ready.

Brendan Dunne3782 days ago

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