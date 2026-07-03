Jonah Yano

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Jonah Yano (credit: Kyle Berger)
Music

Premiere: Toronto's Jonah Yano And Nono Link Up For Delicate And Heartfelt "Perfume"

If the Toronto-based auteur can ignore the pressure and keep going as he is, then 2019 and the years to come will be very, very big for him indeed. 

James Keith2606 days ago

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