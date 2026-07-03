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Life
John McAfee’s Wife Shares His Alleged Suicide Note, Claims It’s Fake
John McAfee's wife, Janet, shared her husband's alleged suicide note on Twitter just a month after her husband's death in a Spanish prison cell.
Joe Price1829 days ago