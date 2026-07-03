John Hammond

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Latest Stories

Music

Lady Leshurr Gets Poetic As She Discusses The Legacy Of John Hammond

''John Hammond believed in music. He knew that it was a force for good. He knew the power of music was going to affect people.''

James Keith3797 days ago
Music

The Story Of John Hammond: The Man Who Racially Integrated The Music Industry

He was instrumental in the careers of some of the world's greatest musicians.

Milly McMahon3798 days ago

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