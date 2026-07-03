John Collins

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Lonzo Ball Pelicans Pacers 2021
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Best Fits for 9 NBA Players Who Could Get Traded

While the 2021 NBA trade deadline could end up being a dud, here are the marquee names rumored to be on the move and their best landing spots.

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