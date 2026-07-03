Joel Bitonio

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Latest Stories

Tyrod Taylor
Sports

Tyrod Taylor Has Been Letting People Say His Name Wrong for Years

The now Cleveland Browns player Tyrod Taylor has apparently just been letting everyone mispronounce his name this whole time. It took one of his teammates to step up and correct everyone.

Joe Price2890 days ago

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