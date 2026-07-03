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Latest Stories
Sports
Tyrod Taylor Has Been Letting People Say His Name Wrong for Years
The now Cleveland Browns player Tyrod Taylor has apparently just been letting everyone mispronounce his name this whole time. It took one of his teammates to step up and correct everyone.
Joe Price2890 days ago