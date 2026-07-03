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Life

12-Year-Old Prodigy Who Finished High School Plans to Work at NASA After Graduating College

Alena Wicker is now preparing to begin classes at Arizona State University, where she will major in astronomical and planetary sciences and chemistry.

Joshua Espinoza1949 days ago
Starting A Streetwear Brand in 72 Hours with Chinatown Market, Amine & Ravie B
Pop Culture

Starting A Streetwear Brand in 72 Hours with Chinatown Market, Aminé & Ravie B

Chinatown Market is a brand that's successfully cracked the streetwear code, as they've risen to become one of the most popular young brands. But can Speedy cre

Complex2118 days ago
How to be a pro gamer w/FaZe Apex, BrookeAB, & Swagg in Warzone, Fortnite & NBA 2K | Jobs Unlisted
Pop Culture

How to be a pro gamer w/FaZe Apex, BrookeAB, & Swagg in Warzone, Fortnite & NBA 2K | Jobs Unlisted

FaZe Apex, FaZe Swagg, BrookeAB, Ceice and Avalanche of 100 Thieves help Speedy become a pro gamer in this episode of Jobs Unlisted. They play Warzone, learn about Fortnite, and help Speedy enter the FaZe5 recruitment challenge.

Complex2125 days ago
Surviving The “Vomit Comet” & Becoming an Astronaut in Zero Gravity | Jobs Unlisted
Pop Culture

Surviving The “Vomit Comet” & Becoming an Astronaut in Zero Gravity | Jobs Unlisted

The Zero-G "Vomit Comet" is certainly not for everyone. On the Season 3 premiere of "Jobs Unlisted," Speedy takes on the difficulties of becoming an astronaut—from performing a space walk, to landing a NASA spacecraft, and even a tailspin simulator—but it's zero gravity that poses the biggest challenge.

Complex2132 days ago
Waka Flocka Hires A Weed Roller for $50K | Jobs Unlisted
Pop Culture

Waka Flocka Hires A Weed Roller for $50K | Jobs Unlisted

Speedy Morman takes viewers on an in-depth look at some of the most aspirational and unexpectedly cool professions that you probably won’t stumble upon in a job search. On this episode of Jobs Unlisted, find out if Speedy can make it as Waka Flocka Flame’s weed roller.

Complex2684 days ago
Quincy Brown Shows How To Be An Actor | Jobs Unlisted
Pop Culture

Quincy Brown Shows How To Be An Actor | Jobs Unlisted

Speedy Morman takes viewers on an in-depth look at some of the most aspirational and unexpectedly cool professions that you probably won’t stumble upon in a job search. On this episode of Jobs Unlisted, find out if Speedy can make it as an actor. Speedy’s first stop is Terry Knickerbocker Studio, where he spends time

Complex2691 days ago
Jobs Unlisted
Life

'Jobs Unlisted' Sweepstakes: Here's Your Chance to Win a Custom Grill

Here's how you can win a custom grill from celebrity jeweler Goldie Rocks.

Complex2702 days ago
Post Malone’s Jeweler Shows How To Make Jewelry For Cousin Stizz | Jobs Unlisted
Style

Post Malone’s Jeweler Shows How To Make Jewelry For Cousin Stizz | Jobs Unlisted

Speedy Morman takes viewers on an in-depth look at some of the most aspirational and unexpectedly cool professions that you probably won’t stumble upon in a job search. On this episode of Jobs Unlisted, find out if he can make it as a jeweler.

Complex2705 days ago
How To Make Beats with Tay Keith | Jobs Unlisted
Music

How To Make Beats with Tay Keith | Jobs Unlisted

Speedy Morman takes viewers on an in-depth look at some of the most aspirational and unexpectedly cool professions that you probably won’t stumble upon in a job search. On this episode of Jobs Unlisted, find out if Speedy can make it as music producer with Tay Keith.

Complex2712 days ago
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How To Be a Boxer with Deontay Wilder | Jobs Unlisted
Sports

How To Be a Boxer with Deontay Wilder | Jobs Unlisted

Speedy Morman takes viewers on an in-depth look at some of the most aspirational and unexpectedly cool professions that you won’t find in a job search. On the premiere episode of Jobs Unlisted, find out if Speedy can make it as a Boxer with Heavyweight champ Deontay Wilder.

Complex2719 days ago
How To Be A Photographer for Yeezy and Amina Blue: Jobs Unlisted with Speedy Morman
Life

How To Be A Photographer for Yeezy and Amina Blue: Jobs Unlisted with Speedy Morman

<p>Speedy links up with an erotic model and Amina Blue to try his had at photography</p>

Complex3091 days ago
JobU STANDUP THUMB
Pop Culture

How To Be A Stand-Up Comedian | Jobs Unlisted with Speedy Morman

Speedy Morman tests his comedic skills in the mecca of the stand-up comedy scene, New York City.

Austin Williams3109 days ago
How To Be a Personal Chef for Rick Ross: Jobs Unlisted with Speedy Morman
Life

How To Be a Personal Chef for Rick Ross: Jobs Unlisted with Speedy Morman

Speedy Morman steps into the kitchen with Personal Celebrity Chef, Amaris Jones, who will teach him how to prep a meal, with the hopes of impressing her

Complex3133 days ago
Jobs Unlisted: Sneaker Designer
Life

Jobs Unlisted: Sneaker Designer

Speedy Morman takes viewers on an in-depth look into some of the most aspirational and unexpectedly cool professions that you won’t just find in a 

Complex3147 days ago
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