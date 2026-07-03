Jessie Andrews

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The average EDM fan would be elated to be able to go to Miami during Miami Music Week and Ultra Music Festival, but Jason Ano isn't smiling. He's downright sad, and spread his sadboy vibes through Southern Florida these past few days. We know him as the cinematographer responsible for Skrillex's "Rock And Roll" and A$AP Rocky's "Purple Swag" videos, and the industry definitely loves the kid.
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You should already know what time it is. These mixes have probably soundtracked the first week of October. If not, that's OK; this is what we do. We've got back-to-back-to-back sets, vocalists becoming DJs, and essential mixes in their unedited glory. You know the routine; enjoy!
khrisd

Latest Stories

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Stream Jessie Andrews' "In Motion" EP

I appreciate the hell out of what Jessie Andrews did with her forthcoming In Motion EP. With so much pretension in the dance music scene, sometimes yo

khrisd4269 days ago
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Peligrosa's Final Weekend During SXSW 2014 was a Full Blown Movie

We built the SXSW 2014 events we did with Peligrosa and Karmaloop up as kind of a big deal. But I don't think anything could've prepared us for what

brenttactic4501 days ago
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Jessie Andrews ft. Comets We Fall – “You Won’t Forget Tonight”

You should already know by now that we love Jessie Andrews here at DAD. Some of us might remember her from before she started producing and DJing, and

khrisd4513 days ago
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Blood Orange - "You're Not Good Enough (Fei-Fei & Jessie Andrews Remix)"

Producers, DJs, neighbors, and just all around BFFs DJ Fei-Fei and Jessie Andrews came in hot with a new collaboration for you that showcases a perfect blend of influence from both of these LA staples. With Jessie's resume pulling from the funkier, disco spectrum and Fei bringing the electro bass vibe, it's pretty mind blowing that these two haven't cut the foreplay and created supergroup. Swedish who? Dog Blood what? Hot Natured why? Fei and Jesse for president(s) 2016 let's go.

tyler-d4545 days ago
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Jessie Andrews ft. Comets We Fall - "You Won't Forget Tonight"

called "I Never Knew") with the drastically different and more mellow, "You Won't Forget Tonight," a slowed-down sexy house jam co-produced by newcomer Comets We Fall that just oozes summer heat and charisma.

joshm4557 days ago
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Jessie Andrews is Doing What She Loves

It's no secret that the modern-day 20-something is prone to a shorter attention span the the preceding generation, but while that may lead most of us

tyler-d4629 days ago
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The Best Remixes of the Week

Going through our favorite remixes of this week, we're realizing the beautiful house sounds that are coming about. House is the backbone of the dance music scene, but to see that it's not all just "ELECTRO HOUSE BANGERS" being produced, with a great resurgence of old school mentality being applied to today's music. This week we bring you a heavy dose of that sound, along with some grime, trap, and 100BPM mastery... among others!

khrisd4675 days ago
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The Best Remixes of Drake Songs

It's crazy to think that Drake's only been in the public eye for four years. Since the 2009 release of So Far Gone, Drizzy has gold and platinum plaqu

androids4679 days ago
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Drake ft. Sampha - "Too Much (Jessie Andrews & Jason Burns Remix)"

With Drake’s third album Nothing Was The Sameset to be released tomorrow, you can only expect the horde of good (and not so good) dance music remixe

jeremy-howard4680 days ago

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