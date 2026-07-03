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The average EDM fan would be elated to be able to go to Miami during Miami Music Week and Ultra Music Festival, but Jason Ano isn't smiling. He's downright sad, and spread his sadboy vibes through Southern Florida these past few days. We know him as the cinematographer responsible for Skrillex's "Rock And Roll" and A$AP Rocky's "Purple Swag" videos, and the industry definitely loves the kid.nappy
As you sit down today to reflect on the things you're thankful for from this past year, remember all of the parties, festivals, and raves you've hit.androids
You should already know what time it is. These mixes have probably soundtracked the first week of October. If not, that's OK; this is what we do. We've got back-to-back-to-back sets, vocalists becoming DJs, and essential mixes in their unedited glory. You know the routine; enjoy!khrisd
You knew it was bound to happen. After the way producers flipped tracks from Kanye West's Yeezus and Jay Z's Magna Carta Holy Grail, DAD knew Drake'sjakel