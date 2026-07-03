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Pop Culture
'Arrested Development' Actress Jessica Walter Dead at 80
Actress Jessica Walter, best known for her role as Lucille Bluth on 'Arrested Development,' died in her sleep at her New York City home on Wednesday.
Joe Price1940 days ago